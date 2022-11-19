Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 223,366 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,366 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

