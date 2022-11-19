Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

MGC stock opened at $137.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.30 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71.

