Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,189 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 23.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 224,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,175,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

