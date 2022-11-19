Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

