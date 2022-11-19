Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 20,571 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.19% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $12,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 58.5% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 369,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 67,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.

