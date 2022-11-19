Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $12,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHS. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 875.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA RHS opened at $170.79 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $153.20 and a 1 year high of $182.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

