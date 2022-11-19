Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 46,022 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,022 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.12. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $275.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

