Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 64,387 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.37% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $14,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

