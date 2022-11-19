Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,017 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $12,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYLD. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9,911.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 589,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 583,804 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 718.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 556,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 488,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5,976.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 376,512 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 110,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

