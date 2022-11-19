Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $13,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,112,000 after buying an additional 229,195 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,856,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,258,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 514,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 195,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,383 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 371,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.63. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

