Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,297 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 309,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,452,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $449.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $410.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.14. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.