T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

