Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 13,757 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.20% of First Trust Water ETF worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $1,817,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FIW stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

