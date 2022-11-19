Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 140,029 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,029 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $186.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.15. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $207.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

