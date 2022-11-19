Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $14.51 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $146.03. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

