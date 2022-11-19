iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Stock Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,392 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.95% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $13,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,422,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 493,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 151,802 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 407.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 509,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,509,000 after buying an additional 90,777 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance
IPAC stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.
