Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 18,132 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,132 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 52.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at $61,000.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SKYY opened at $60.91 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97.
First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend
