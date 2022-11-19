Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $259,847.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,019,015.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,889 shares of company stock worth $32,631,433 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

CDNS opened at $165.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

