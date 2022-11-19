Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 421.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 211,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $14,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fortinet by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,302,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,463,000 after buying an additional 3,362,347 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,013,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,094,000 after buying an additional 3,192,127 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 392.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,964,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,752,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 346.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,627,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 442.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,122,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,064,000 after buying an additional 1,730,673 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

