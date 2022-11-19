Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,114 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $74,921,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4,550.9% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 155,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,348,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after buying an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,881,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $267.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $237.26 and a twelve month high of $297.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.66.

