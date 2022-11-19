Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,786 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $15,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $85.43 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $141.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.80.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

