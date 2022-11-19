Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $15,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.14 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

