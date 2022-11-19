Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,746 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.