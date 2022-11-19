Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 3,196 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $15,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,783,000 after acquiring an additional 60,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after acquiring an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,294,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $85.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $106.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.85.

