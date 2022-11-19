JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Position Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $15,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,814.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,909,000 after buying an additional 26,888,421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,275,000 after buying an additional 560,260 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,084,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,294,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 4,735.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after purchasing an additional 284,156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

