Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $769,632,840.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $708,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $230,192,925.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $5,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $769,632,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,436 shares of company stock worth $71,229,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $181.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average is $145.93. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a market capitalization of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

