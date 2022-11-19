332,991 Shares in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 332,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,081,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

