CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,926 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in CSX by 67.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 726,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

