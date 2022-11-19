Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Landstar System worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 27.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $165.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

