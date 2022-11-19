Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 8,134 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.3 %

SON stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.88. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

