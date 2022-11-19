Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 15,402 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,402 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 800,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 109,086 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $920,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

