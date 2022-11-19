Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares in the company, valued at $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $407.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

