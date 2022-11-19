Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rayonier worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after buying an additional 302,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,769,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,221,000 after buying an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after buying an additional 413,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,836,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,739,000 after buying an additional 169,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,064,000 after buying an additional 94,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 203.57%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

