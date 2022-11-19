Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $3,384,127 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $130.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

