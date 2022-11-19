Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,252 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,252 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of First American Financial worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 418.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 839,247 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,850,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,297,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 348,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 269,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAF. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $53.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.22. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.06%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

