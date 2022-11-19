Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,089 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on J. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $124.97.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.