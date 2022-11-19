Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,819,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,431,000 after purchasing an additional 233,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $128.47 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.