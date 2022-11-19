ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of ITT by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 191,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of ITT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Shares of ITT opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

