Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,310 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $30.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $74.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

