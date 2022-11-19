Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 51,719 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,107,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.24%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

