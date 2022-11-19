Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,073 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.16.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

