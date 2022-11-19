Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of TriCo Bancshares worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 84,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TCBK. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $54.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.60. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.