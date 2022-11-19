Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Concentrix worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,548,000 after purchasing an additional 37,693 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 605,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,875,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $120.12 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 12.76%.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,644 shares of company stock worth $2,667,540 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

