Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,303 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,303 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ingredion worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,134,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,724,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after acquiring an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ingredion by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,230,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,419,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $95.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

