MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI stock opened at $490.31 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $667.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.95.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

