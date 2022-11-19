National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,910 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 290,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,210,000 after purchasing an additional 74,719 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 206,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE NFG opened at $63.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

