Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 939 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,035,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,282,000 after purchasing an additional 960,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,856,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.57.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $120.07.

In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

