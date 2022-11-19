Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $1,299,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 26.7% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 97,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 20,460 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on FELE. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

