Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,483,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,727,000 after purchasing an additional 527,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,201,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,681,000 after acquiring an additional 568,014 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

