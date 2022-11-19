McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 128.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,811 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.